Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's coronavirus infection rate showing signs of slowing down: Health minister

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:06 IST
Australia's coronavirus infection rate showing signs of slowing down: Health minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's health minister on Tuesday said the coronavirus growth rate has shown some signs of slowing down after the government enforced the enhanced social distancing norms in the country which has more than 4,450 confirmed cases and 19 deaths. Australia has introduced a host of stricter rules on social distancing, including on-spot fines for individuals and businesses and gathering restrictions to only two people outdoor or indoor, in a bid to flatten the curve of infection growth rate.

"This progress is early, it's significant, but now, with these additional rules around gatherings and movement, we are going to take the next step to help reduce the level of infection, and to support our containment," Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Tuesday. Hunt said over 230,000 tests have been carried out across the country and the growth rate (spread) was now about nine percent on average "down from 25-30 percent growth just over a week ago.'' To date, more than 4,450 recorded cases have been confirmed positive with the highest number in New South Wales at over 2,000 patients. The number of deaths on Tuesday was 19.

Queensland has recorded 55 new cases since Monday, taking the state's total to 743 while Victoria has 917 confirmed cases, with 96 new cases. Western Australia has 355 cases, South Australia has 305, the Australian Capital Territory has 78 and the Northern Territory, 15.

In Victoria, where residents would face fines from Tuesday midnight if they leave home for any reason that was not essential, four preschool-aged children reported having acquired the coronavirus and investigations were ongoing into the cases. Meanwhile, according to deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatworth, health authorities were working round the clock to expand its intensive care capacity and procure ventilators.

"We are working around the clock to procure ventilators," Coatworth said adding "Locally, we will have 500 intensive care ventilators fabricated by ResMed, backed up by 5000 non-invasive ventilators." Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton stressed that the curve to flatten would happen if 90 percent of the population adhered to the social distancing guidelines. He said other measures, including early testing and quarantining of close contacts, were also critically important but a rate of 70 percent would cause an "epidemic curve that continues to increase".

He said with some modeling suggesting 90 percent compliance was the minimum rate needed to be effective. The health minister also announced striking a new deal by the federal government with the country's 657 private hospitals, giving the government access to another 34,000 hospital beds to tackle the health crisis.

"It will bring over 105,000 full and part-time hospital staff, including 57,000 of our amazing nurses and midwives," Hunt said. "It guarantees them their future... but most importantly it brings their resources to the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, in Australia," the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

1,000 people from T'gana estimated to have attended Markaz prayers: officials

Hyderabad, Mar 31 PTI The Telangana administration is estimating that over 1,000 people from the state might have attended a religious congregation in the national capitals Nizamuddin area earlier this month, a senior official said adding t...

12-year-old infected with coronavirus dies in Belgium

A 12-year-old girl confirmed infected with COVID-19 has died in Belgium, health officials said TuesdayThe young age of the fatality is a very rare occurrence, said a government spokesman, Dr Emmanuel Andre, adding that her death shook usIt ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 301 p.m.Nationals from the UK and France are among people found by Delhi police at Nizamuddins Markaz Masjid, where a religious congrega...

Ex-Syrian vice president Khaddam dies in France-source close to him

Abdul-Halim Khaddam, a former Syrian vice president who became a prominent opponent of President Bashar al-Assads rule after fleeing to Paris in 2005, died on Tuesday in France, Salah Ayach, a Syrian exile who was close to him, said. He was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020