43 samples test negative for COVID-19: Mizoram Minister

Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said 43 of the 44 samples sent from the state have tested negative for novel coronavirus. He said Mizoram will soon have a virology laboratory to test COVID-19 samples.

The Health minister said izoram has not reported any new case of novel coronavirus since March 25 when the first case was detected of a pastor. "So far, 44 samples have been tested, including that of relatives of the infected patient. 43 of them tested negative which is good news for the state," he said.

According to the Health minister, the state has not reported community transmission till date. The state government has sealed its border with neighbouring states and with Myanmar and Bangladesh to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said that a core committee has been formed on March 23 for setting up COVID-19 testing laboratory (Biosafety Level-3) and massive efforts are on with the help of legislators and experts from Zoram Medical College (ZMC), Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences (RIPANS), Mizoram University, Pachhunga University College (PUC) and Central Agriculture University in Aizawl to commence COVID-19 test. The minister said that the government is in close contact with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for setting up of the testing centre.

"Unless there is a big hurdle, I believe that Mizoram will have a COVID-19 testing centre very soon," he said. Lalthangliana said that the state government has designated ZMC, which is also state referral hospital as COVID-19 operational hospital.

ZMC is located at Falkawn about 16 km from Aizawl. Meanwhile, state health secretary H. Lalengmawia said that efforts are on to upgrade TB laboratory at ZMC to be used as COVID-19 testing lab.

He said that the Centre has approved the laboratory to be used as COVID-19 testing lab. The health secretary said that the government has been working hard to upgrade the laboratory by clubbing it with other machines from MZU and PUC.

More than 70 per cent of works has been completed and the laboratory is likely to become operational by Thursday, he added..

