PCR staff rushed 31 pregnant women to hospitals during lockdown: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police's PCR staff has rushed 31 pregnant women who went into labour to hospitals across the national capital since the nationwide lockdown began on March 25, officials said on Tuesday. With people not allowed to leave their homes and no transport plying during the lockdown, the PCR staff responded immediately to calls for help, they said.

Thirty-one pregnant women who were in labour pain and required immediate medical assistance were taken to different hospitals across the city by Police Control Room (PCR) vans, a senior police official said. For instance, a PCR call was received on March 26 at 11.53 PM requesting urgent medical attention for a woman who had gone into labour in Gharhi village, East of Kailash, he said.

The PCR staff reached the spot and rushed the woman and her father to a hospital, he added. In another instance, a PCR call was received on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday seeking medical help for a woman in labour pain near Sri Niwas Puri, Okhla Sabzi Mandi.

The woman and her husband were immediately taken to a hospital by the PCR staff. She was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Singha said. The 21-day lockdown has been imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll in India due to coronavirus stood at 32 and the total number of COVID-19 cases at 1,251 as on Monday 9.30 PM..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.