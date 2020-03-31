Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 381 in a day - source

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:16 IST
Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 381 in a day - source

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, the epicentre of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 381 in a day to some 7,199, a source familiar with the data said on Tuesday. The daily deaths were down sharply from Monday's tally of 458 and marked the lowest daily toll since March 25.

The number of cases in the region, which includes the country's financial capital Milan, increased by some 1,047 to around 43,208, the source said. The increase in cases was also smaller than the 1,154 registered on Monday and 1,592 on Sunday.

The nationwide tallies will be released at around 6.00 p.m. (1600 GMT). On Monday, the national death toll stood at 11,591, the highest in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

22 people who attended Nizamuddin congregation quarantined in Rajasthan

Twenty-two people, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi, have been quarantined in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday. The move comes after over 24 people, who took part in the congregation at Nizamuddin West earlier this mon...

Lockdown: 25 camps in Nashik to take care of migrant workers

Relief camps have been started in 25 places in Nashik in Maharashtra to house migrant workers and other sections of society facing a financial crunch due to the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said. T...

New Greek coronavirus cases include cruise passengers and migrant mum

Greece reported 102 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 20 people on a cruise ship and a female asylum seeker who recently gave birth in hospital in Athens, the first recorded case among thousands of migrants kept in overcrowded cam...

G20 vows to fight coronavirus impact on poor nations

G20 finance ministers and central bankers pledged Tuesday to address the debt burden of low-income countries and deliver aid to emerging markets as part of a plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement followed a second round ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020