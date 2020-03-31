Left Menu
Development News Edition

In fresh guidelines, Health Min recommends anti-malarial drug for COVID-19; removes anti-HIV drugs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:29 IST
In fresh guidelines, Health Min recommends anti-malarial drug for COVID-19; removes anti-HIV drugs

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry has recommended the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on those severely suffering from COVID-19 who require ICU management. In its revised guidelines on the 'Clinical Management of COVID-19' issued on Tuesday, the ministry said the drug is presently not recommended for children aged less than 12 and pregnant and lactating women.    "No specific antivirals have been proven to be effective as per currently available data. However, based on the available information (uncontrolled clinical trials), the following drugs may be considered as an off–label indication in patients with severe disease and requiring ICU management," the ministry said while recommending the drug combination.

The ministry has removed its earlier recommendation of the use of anti-HIV drug combinations Lopinavir and Ritonavir on a case-to-case basis depending upon the severity of the condition of a patient suffering from coronavirus infection.  "As per latest clinical data available from across the work, Lopinavir and Ritonavir drug combination was not found to have significant benefit for patients of COVID-19 so it has been discontinued," a health ministry official said. This document is intended for clinicians taking care of hospitalised adult and paediatric patients of COVID–19, the guidelines stated.

Best practices for COVID-19 including infection prevention and control (IPC) and optimized supportive care for severely ill patients are considered essential, it said, adding that the document aims to provide clinicians with updated interim guidance on timely, effective and safe supportive management of patients with COVID-19, particularly those who have severe acute respiratory illness and are critically ill.  The guidelines issued by the health ministry also state that COVID-19 patients may have mild, moderate, or severe illness -- the latter includes severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), sepsis and septic shock.  "Early identification of those with severe manifestations allows for immediate optimised supportive care treatments and safe, rapid admission (or referral) to intensive care unit according to national protocols," the document states. The guidelines advise the treating doctors to closely monitor patients with severe acute respiratory infection for signs of clinical deterioration, such as rapidly progressive respiratory failure and sepsis, and apply supportive care interventions immediately.

"Application of timely, effective, and safe supportive therapies is the cornerstone of therapy for patients who develop severe manifestations of COVID-19," it said. "Understand the patient's co-morbid condition to tailor the management of critical illness and appreciate the prognosis. During intensive care management of severe acute respiratory infection, determine which chronic therapies should be continued and which therapies should be stopped temporarily."  The guidelines also recommend that the patients and their families must be communicated with pro-actively and provided support and prognostic information. They also recommend to medical practitioners to understand the patient's "values and preferences" regarding life-sustaining interventions. PTI PLB RDM RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-Saudi oil alliance idea born at White House, put on back burner for now

Top U.S. officials have for now put aside a proposal for an alliance with Saudi Arabia to manage the global oil market, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter, an idea one of them said came from White House national securit...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008

Global stock markets dipped in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors assessed the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while the MSCI benchmark of world equities was on pace to finish its worst quarter since the financial crisi...

2 killed, 28 injured in road accident in Nepal

An overcrowded vehicle drove off the highway and plunged into gorge in Nepal on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring 28 othersThe incident occurred when the Bolero jeep was en route to Ramechhap from Bhaktapur in the Kathmandu Valley. ...

Need for 'clear and honest' information from Centre on COVID-19 spread: CPI(M)

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the government on Tuesday for approaching the Supreme Court seeking a direction to media houses on how to report the coronavirus outbreak, saying a crisis cannot be used to curtail the fundamen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020