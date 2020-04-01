Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump warns Americans of a tough two weeks ahead in coronavirus fight

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 05:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump warns Americans of a tough two weeks ahead in coronavirus fight

President Donald Trump and his top healthcare advisers urged Americans on Tuesday to follow strict social distancing measures ahead of a "tough two weeks" that could lead to at least 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the United States. "It's absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It's a matter of life and death," Trump said during a news conference at the White House.

Trump said the next two weeks would be "very, very painful." "We want Americans to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," Trump said, predicting light at the end of the tunnel after that.

White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx displayed charts demonstrating data and modeling that showed an enormous jump in deaths to a range of 100,000 to 240,000 people from the virus in the coming months. Trump said 2.2 million people could have died, according to the modeling, if no mitigation efforts had been put into place.

He cited those high projections when announcing on Sunday that he planned to extend the federal guidelines rather than pursuing his earlier stated desire to get the U.S. economy moving again by Easter on April 12. "There's no magic bullet. There's no magic vaccine or therapy. It's just behaviors: Each of our behaviors translating into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic over the next 30 days," Birx told reporters, predicting a peak in deaths in the coming two weeks.

Vice President Mike Pence said the mitigation efforts were having an impact. "We have reason to believe that it's working," Pence said of the guidelines. "Do not be discouraged." Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has said previously that the pandemic could kill between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the United States, said all efforts were being made to make those numbers lower.

"We're doing everything we can," he said. (additional reporting by Mohammad Zargham, Alexandra Alper, Eric Beech and Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Dominos Pizza appoints former Costa Coffee boss as chief httpson.ft.com2UOUW48 - Carnival loo...

Pet cat tests positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong

A pet cat has tested positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong after its owner was confirmed with having the virus, the citys Agricultural and Fisheries department said, cautioning that the animal has not shown any signs of the disease. In ...

Lillard doesn't want NBA to move permanent calendar

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard is not a fan of the suggestion that the NBA move its calendar to have seasons possibly run into August. The NBA is considering numerous options with the current season suspended by the co...

Four more positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Andhra Pradesh

Four more fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. This takes the total number of those infected with the deadly virus in Andhra Pradesh to 44.The district administration said the COVID-19 positive teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020