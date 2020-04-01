Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid Europe's lockdowns, no safety net for millions in black economy

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:00 IST
Amid Europe's lockdowns, no safety net for millions in black economy

Bricklayer Salvatore La Barbera is worried that in a matter of days his family of four will run out of food and, with Italy locked down by coronavirus, there is no way he can earn money to buy more.

"Working in the black market is impossible, because the police ask why you are walking in the street," he told Reuters from Palermo, the capital of Sicily. "They want to know everything and you risk being fined." La Barbera is one of millions in the shadow economies of Europe who face dire risks because they will fall through the safety nets being rolled out as economies slide into reverse.

In Sicily, one of Italy's poorest regions, concerns have been raised over the plight of the needy after some people refused to pay for goods at a Palermo supermarket and police were called. According to an International Monetary Fund report in November, the share of the shadow economy is significant in many European countries, ranging from 10% to over 40%.

It put Italy's shadow economy at 27.3% in 2016, the latest year for estimates, but Greece - with 30.2% - had the highest rate among the advanced economies that share the euro currency. The numbers working in the informal economy go much higher in developing economies. The International Labour Organization puts the total at 2 billion, or more than 60% of the world's employed population.

Bailout money doled out by governments to private companies to encourage them to retain employees through the coronavirus storm is unlikely to help those in shadow economies because, due to widespread lockdowns, it won't generate spending and there will be no trickle-down benefits. Greece has offered the self-employed 800 euros a month as long as the crisis lasts, provided they pay taxes, leaving hundreds of thousands without financial help.

"All others who work in the gig economy but are completely off radar, meaning they do not report any income to the tax authorities, are not eligible for this support," a finance ministry official said, adding that assistance for those in the black economy would be announced in the coming days. "NO ONE WILL BE LEFT BEHIND"

One of those who will get no unemployment benefit or state handout is Katerina, 30, a literature teacher from Crete who hasn't paid taxes in eight years. "I had five students. I lost three because of the coronavirus crisis. Some parents couldn't pay me because they have financial problems too," said Katerina, who earns about 10 euros an hour for lessons. She declined to give her full name.

"I have been forced to put off payments for electricity and water and I have asked the bank to postpone instalments on my car," she said. "Right now I'm fully dependent on my parents financially but I don't know how long they will be able to support me." In Spain, some domestic workers have lost their jobs due to the crisis and are living from day to day, according to Ana Heras, coordinator of Caritas's Economic Solidarity team.

"They can’t go, as we have, to fill up their trolleys at the supermarket with two weeks’ worth of shopping," she said. "We've seen many domestic workers coming to our food banks as a result." In Italy, which has suffered the deadliest coronavirus outbreak and has about 3.7 million people working in the black economy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told those struggling to provide for their families that the state would help.

He promised a 4.3 billion euro fund for mayors and released another 400 million euros for food coupons "for people who don't have the money to do their own shopping". "No one will be left behind," Conte said.

A government source said the Treasury was looking at creating an emergency salary of between 600-800 euros a month for those who have no income from work or pension and are excluded from the current welfare safety net. That will mainly help seasonal workers, domestic workers, and those dependent on the black market.

Emanuel Sammartino, 32, was laid off from his seasonal job at the airport in Sicily's second city Catania. He is expecting a baby in August and is surviving on his savings. "My company alone had to provide 40 seasonal workers, but up to 90% of flights have been cancelled so those jobs have gone. The government has not taken into account our situation yet," he said.

In Palermo, 39-year-old La Barbera said he was fired from a job last July, and then worked for himself as a bricklayer and a blacksmith. He has also worked in the film industry as an electrician, including on the set of "The Traitor", the story of mafia boss Tommaso Buscetta. However, no films are being made now.

"Day after day I think what can I do to deal with this bloody virus," he said. "But now everything has stopped." (Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadiomas, Angelo Amante, Crispian Balmer and Clara-Laeila Laudette; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Price Monitoring & Resource Unit set up at J&K by NPPA

Jammu Kashmir Union Territory has become 12th State today where the Price Monitoring Resource Unit PMRU has been set up by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA. PMRUs have already been set up by NPPA in 11 States, including...

Reduction in interest rates on small savings heartless, must be rolled back: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday termed the cut in interest rates on small savings as a heartless and shameful act, and demanded its immediate rollback. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the reduction in interest rates on small savings i...

Coronavirus: SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for WHO graded protective gear to medical staff

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for providing WHO graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country. A bench of Just...

Jindal Aluminium contributes Rs 5 cr to PM CARES fund

Jindal Aluminium Ltd JAL on Wednesday said that it has contributed Rs 5 crore to Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation PM CARES fund in order to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic in India. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020