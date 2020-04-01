Africa wants IMF, World Bank and EU support on debt relief - UNECA

African finance ministers want International Monetary Fund, World Bank and European Unions support for bilateral, multilateral and commercial debt relief, according to a statement from the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

The ministers, who met via video conference on Tuesday, said development partners should consider debt relief and interest rate forbearance over a two to three-year period to aid Africa's coronavirus response.

They also called for the creation of a special purpose vehicle to "deal with all sovereign debt obligations" though no further details were given as to what shape this SVP would take.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.