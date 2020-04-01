Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus death toll rises to six in Bangladesh, positive cases surge to 54

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:56 IST
Coronavirus death toll rises to six in Bangladesh, positive cases surge to 54
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh on Wednesday confirmed another death from the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll in the country to six while the number of positive cases rose to 54 with health authorities expressing fear that community-level transmission might have begun on a limited scale. Bangladesh has extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown to April 9 to curb the spread of the deadly virus, which has claimed over 40,000 lives across the globe.

The tally of infections in Bangladesh rose to 54 after three more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, said Health Minister Zahid Malik on Wednesday. Among the infected cases, 26 have recovered and returned home, the minister told the bd news.

"We are constantly trying to improve the quality of our healthcare services. In the meantime, we are working on setting up about 500 ventilators at government hospitals," Zahid said in an online media briefing. "Another 300 ventilators are being imported. There are about 700 ventilators across private hospitals," he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the lockdown will be extended until April 9. She, however, said that offices and industries could resume work on a limited scale. A director of the health services told PTI on Tuesday that defying calls for social distancing, a huge number of people on crowded buses, ferries and trains rushed to their villages as soon as the lockdown was announced on Friday last. And there are chances that the virus could spread if they return back en masse on April 4.

"The extension of the lockdown from April 4 to April 9 would help complete a 14-day cycle for recovery and testing," he said. Prime Minister Hasina directed the officials not to hold any public programs marking the upcoming Bengali New Year (April 14) and also asked people to scrap their new year festivities to avoid mass gatherings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

PM CARES fund Modi's blatant attempt at self promotion: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said that labelling the coronavirus fund as PM CARES fund was the blatant self-promotion attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which had no parallel in the world. In a tweet, the state...

Singapore LGBT+ activists approach country's top court to overturn gay sex ban

Singaporean gay activists have turned to the countrys highest court to overturn a colonial-era ban on sex between men, a lawyer said on Wednesday, after they failed in a legal challenge this week.Singapores High Court on Monday rejected pet...

BEL turnover up 6 pc at Rs 12,500 crore in FY20

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd BEL said on Wednesday it posted a turnover of Rs 12,500 crore during 2019-20, up six per cent from Rs 11,789 crore in the previous financial year. BEL secured significant orders worth Rs 13,000 cr...

TN CM eats food at 'Amma' Canteen, says ready to serve meal to multitudes more

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday had food at a state-run Amma Canteen here and asserted that directions have been issued to authorities to cook meals for any number of people. Palaniswami inspected Amma Canteens at Fores...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020