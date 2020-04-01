Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:38 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Europeans learn to love the mask

The ambivalence of some Western countries towards masks is being challenged by the coronavirus pandemic. Until only a few weeks ago, the hygiene masks so prevalent on Asian streets could draw hostility towards their wearers in Europe. That is all changing, with more and more Europeans donning masks voluntarily and Austria due to require shoppers to wear basic face masks in supermarkets. One German city, Jena, is following suit and other countries such as the Czech Republic and Slovakia have similar stipulations.

In the United States, where the White House once discouraged Americans from wearing masks if they were not sick, Donald Trump has also started encouraging the practice - but said people should use scarves so as not to divert supplies from healthcare professionals. The jury remains out on the protective benefits of masks: while the World Health Organization continues to stress they are of little value in protecting wearers in everyday situations, some experts advise that they can at least help prevent the wearer from infecting others.

(For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.) Painful times ahead

In possibly his bleakest news conference yet, Trump warned Americans on Tuesday of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting the coronavirus, with a mounting U.S. death toll that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing measures. The warning was accompanied by a sobering set of charts that showed potential for an enormous jump in deaths to a range of 100,000 to 240,000 people from the virus in the coming months - even assuming the current mitigation efforts are followed. Another chart showed as many as 2.2 million people were projected to die without such measures - the number that prompted Trump to ditch plans to get the U.S. economy moving again by Easter.

New cases remain stable in Italy Despite a global spike in new reported cases, Italy remained stable at around 4,050 as of Tuesday, roughly in line with the day before, making it five days without a significant increase.

The country, which has seen the most deaths from the coronavirus, has extended its nationwide lockdown at least until the Easter season in April. On Tuesday, health officials there warned it was too soon to consider lifting the lockdown, saying a deceleration in new cases should not raise hopes that the crisis was near an end. Goats invade deserted Welsh resort

A herd of Kashmir goats has invaded a Welsh seaside resort after the coronavirus lockdown left the streets deserted. The animals, who normally roam free on a nearby headland jutting out into the Irish Sea, have instead wandered into Llandudno where they have spent the past three days feasting on garden hedges and flowers.

Town councillor Carol Marubbi said the goats don't normally come into town unless the weather is bad. This time though, she said they probably realised something unusual was going on because there were so few people around. "I think they're probably feeling a bit lonely and they have come down to have a look around," she told Reuters by telephone. (Compiled by Karishma Singh and Mark John; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

'AI tool can predict which COVID-19 patients will develop respiratory disease'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Putin to hold meeting by video-conference after contact with coronavirus doctor - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a government meeting on Wednesday by video conference, the Kremlin said, a day after a doctor who met Putin last week said he had been diagnosed with the virus.Denis Protsenko last week gave Putin ...

Georgian PM pledges $606 mln to help economy in coronavirus crisis

Georgia will put 2 billion lari 606 million from its state budget towards helping the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, its Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said.The South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people had reported 115 corona...

Europe toll hits grim milestone as UN warns of humanity's worst crisis since WWII

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 30,000 lives in Europe alone, a global tally showed Wednesday, in what the head of the United Nations has described as humanitys worst crisis since World War II. Italy and Spain bore the brunt ...

LGBT+ marches unite in first online Global Pride due to coronavirus

Organizations running LGBT Pride marches around the world have joined forces to hold the first online Global Pride event in June after hundreds of real-life gatherings were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.Global Pride will be live-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020