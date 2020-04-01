Russian finance ministry earmarks $18 bln for coronavirus crisis

Russia's finance ministry has earmarked about 1.4 trillion roubles ($18 billion) to be used to fight the spread of the coronavirus and the economic fallout, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

He was talking at a government meeting set up. ($1 = 78.8000 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

