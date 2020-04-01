Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish hotels must wait until 2022 for some normality

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:32 IST
Irish hotels must wait until 2022 for some normality

The chief executive of Ireland's largest hotel operator, Dalata Hotel Group, believes it will take until 2022 for bookings to return to some level of normality following the coronavirus outbreak.

Dalata last week announced the withdrawal of its proposed final dividend for 2019, a postponement of uncommitted capital expenditure and large reductions in staff numbers and pay, to be reviewed on a rolling basis in two months' time. It has temporarily closed 29 of its 44 hotels in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Pat McCann said on Wednesday, adding that the group "essentially will never be under threat" as it has the option to sell and lease back some of the 30 hotels it owns if it needs cash beyond the level it has freed up.

McCann said he had so far temporarily laid off 2,500 staff, more than half the number Dalata employed at the end of 2019. He said he did not expect a lot of the restrictions in place in Ireland to end before September. "If I look at our own plans, 2020 is a year to make sure you survive, then 2021 is a year of starting to build back the business and I would see 2022 as the year where you're getting back to some level of normality in terms of visitor traffic and visitor numbers," McCann told an Irish Times podcast.

"If we look at it any other way, we're all going to end up being disappointed. McCann said that similar to the financial crisis a decade ago, corporate travel associated with Ireland's large multinational sector would lead the return to normality with leisure travel much slower to recover.

A coronavirus vaccine would be needed before confidence could return, he said, making this crisis different to any other the hospitality industry has faced in recent decades. "I started in the early 1970's, the oil crisis hit and everybody thought that was terrible, and then you had recession in the early 80s, you had Gulf Wars, the dot-com bubble, 9/11 and of course in 2008, the financial crash," McCann said.

"If you put all of those together, they don't equal what's happening currently and the really difficult part is we have no idea when it will end. While Ireland might be ahead of the curve and relatively free fairly quickly, we need the rest of the world to be in the same place."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil confirms first indigenous coronavirus case in the Amazon

An indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the novel coronavirus, the first case reported among Brazils more than 300 tribes, the Health Ministrys indigenous health service Sesai said on Wednesday. The 20-...

New York governor blasts 'selfish' residents; California short on hospital beds

The governor of New York on Wednesday cracked down even harder on public gatherings in the face of the coronavirus, calling residents who disregarded stay-at-home rules selfish as Californias governor warned his state will run out of hospit...

Six-week-old newborn dies of coronavirus in US: state governor

A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut has said, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus. Governor Ned Lamont tweeted on Wednesday that the newborn was...

'Thank you China!!!' Mexico grateful for coronavirus medical supplies

Mexicos top diplomat thanked two Chinese charities for donating medical supplies to help stem the coronavirus outbreak in an online message that went viral. Thank you China Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote in a Twitter post late Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020