Europe should use all means available in coronavirus crisis-French FinMin

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says Europe should use all means available in response to the coronavirus crisis, which has killed tens of thousands in the region and brought the world economy to a virtual halt.

Le Maire spoke during a video press conference ahead of the next Eurogroup meeting amidst tensions between northern and southern members of the European Union on the scope of the disease-linked aid package.

He also said he said the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's emergency fund - should be used "without conditionality" and with "no stigma attached".

