German economy could shrink more this year than in 2008/9 crisis - minister

German economy could shrink more this year than in 2008/9 crisis - ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:25 IST
Europe's largest economy might shrink more this year than during the 2008/9 financial crisis, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday, adding that contractions of more than 8% might be registered in some months.
Altmaier said the economy had fared well during the first two months of the year - before Germany went into virtual lockdown in March.
"We expect that in individual months in the first half, the economy could shrink by more than 8%," he said.
