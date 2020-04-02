Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi digital market place SARY boosted by coronavirus-driven demand

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:07 IST
Saudi digital market place SARY boosted by coronavirus-driven demand
Representative Image

Saudi Arabia's digital marketplace Sary, which connects small businesses with merchant wholesalers, has secured $6.6 million in financing to boost expansion as coronavirus-driven demand for essential goods boosts appetite for its services.

Under an ambitious reform drive led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the economy away from oil, Riyadh plans to boost small and medium enterprises' (SMEs) contribution to GDP to 35% by 2030, from a current 20%. Young Saudis have rushed to start small businesses, backed by new technologies and digital infrastructure and many of these are now flourishing as people rely heavily on online apps with curfews and lockdowns imposed in many cities.

Sary has two hubs in Dammam and Jeddah and plans to use the "Series A" funding, led by early-stage venture capital fund Raed Ventures, to open a third in Riyadh, allowing it to distribute to 25 cities across the kingdom, said the startup's chief executive Mohammed Aldossary. "We mainly focus on the micro and small enterprises, but because of coronavirus a lot of medium-sized enterprises and supermarket chains have decided to adopt our technology," Aldossary told Reuters in a phone interview.

"In March we made sales equal to 50% of what we did in 2019. There is a huge surge in retail sales, and we are on track to do sales worth 1 billion riyals this year," he said. Saudi Arabia has ordered the closure of malls, restaurants, coffee shops and other public spaces to combat the virus, boosting online business opportunities for large retailers.

Danube online, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest supermarket chains, told Reuters last week that average daily sales in the 10 days to March 26 were up over 200% and average order value was up 50%. Meanwhile, grocery and commodities delivery firm Nana said it had raised $18 million to bolster growth.

While big businesses are cash-abundant and well-equipped to seize growth potentials, micro and small businesses -- including hotels, restaurants and cafes -- have shifted to Sary's platform to secure purchases after seeing huge declines in demand and being forced to cut jobs, including procurement, Aldossary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

These 960 foreigners, found to have been involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities, blacklisted; visas cancelled: Home ministry.

These 960 foreigners, found to have been involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities, blacklisted visas cancelled Home ministry....

Lockdown: Swiggy plans to serve 5 lakh meals daily to the needy

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has tied up with commercial kitchens, NGOs and state governments to provide daily meal to thousands of underprivileged, daily wagers and stranded migrant labourers during the 21-day lockdown...

Rlys transports over 7,195 wagons of foodgrains, 64,567 wagons of coal in three days

Over the last three days, the Indian Railways has transported over 7,195 wagons of foodgrains, 64,567 wagons of coal, 3,314 wagons of steel and 3,838 wagons of petroleum products across the country as part of its efforts to ensure that esse...

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida: Police.

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020