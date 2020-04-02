Pelosi forms bipartisan panel to oversee $2 trillion coronavirus relief

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will form a bipartisan select committee on the coronavirus crisis to oversee the spending of $2 trillion Congress has approved to respond to the pandemic.

Pelosi told reporters that lawmakers have to make sure the money gets to working families who need it most and a committee was needed to ensure that the funds allocated to the response to the virus "are spent wisely and effectively." She stressed there must be transparency and accountability in the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.