Union says agrees deal with BA to furlough staff

Union says agrees deal with BA to furlough staffReuters | London | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:10 IST
British Airways has reached an agreement with the Unite union to furlough staff on 80% of pay without any cap on earnings and without anyone being made redundant, the union said on Thursday. Britain has launched a job retention scheme which covers 80% of salary capped at a maximum of 2,500 pounds ($3,093) a month.
The union said BA would introduce a modified version of the scheme. It said there would also be no unpaid temporary lay offs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Unite
- British Airways
- Britain