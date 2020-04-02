Trump administration awards $25 billion in emergency transit funding

The U.S. Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced on Thursday it was allocating $25 billion in emergency funding grants to public transportation systems to address a massive falloff in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds, including $5.4 billion to the New York City area, were approved by Congress last week and transit systems should start receiving payments in the coming weeks.

