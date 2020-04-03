Health News Roundup: Spain's coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000; Coronavirus death rate twice New York's and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Spain's coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000, yet there is 'glimpse of hope'

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus rose above 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 people died overnight, but health officials were encouraged by a slowdown in daily increases in infections and deaths. Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy at 10,003 but Thursday's one-day toll was the highest for any country since the start of the epidemic.

Why is New Orleans' coronavirus death rate twice New York's? Obesity is a factor

The coronavirus has been a far deadlier threat in New Orleans than the rest of the United States, with a per-capita death rate twice that of New York City. Doctors, public health officials and available data say the Big Easy's high levels of obesity and related ailments may be part of the problem. "We're just sicker," said Rebekah Gee, who until January was the health secretary for Louisiana and now heads Louisiana State University's healthcare services division. "We already had tremendous healthcare disparities before this pandemic – one can only imagine they are being amplified now."

U.S. CDC reports 213,144 coronavirus cases, 4,513 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 213,144 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 27,043 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 910 to 4,513. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 1 compared to its count a day ago. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

Exclusive: Opioid supply crunch for U.S. coronavirus patients prompts appeal to relax limits

U.S. doctors running out of narcotics needed for COVID-19 patients on ventilators are asking the federal government to raise production limits for drugmakers, according to a letter seen by Reuters, after national quotas had been tightened to address the opioid addiction crisis. The global coronavirus pandemic has led to more than 5,300 deaths nationwide, with over 227,000 confirmed cases, according to a Reuters tally, and has sent states and the federal government scrambling to obtain enough ventilators to treat patients struggling to get oxygen.

Explainer: How an old tuberculosis vaccine might help fight the new coronavirus

There is no vaccine against the novel coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, that is spreading rapidly around the world. But scientists in several countries are testing a century-old tuberculosis (TB) vaccine to see if it might boost the immune system to reduce respiratory symptoms in people who get new coronavirus infections. Researchers in Australia and Europe are testing whether the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine, introduced in the 1920s to fight tuberculosis, might be deployed to combat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Clinical trials are focused on two groups at high-risk for COVID-19: health care workers and the elderly.

Staff at a NY hospital put protective gear in outdoor trash can after handling bodies

Staff at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in New York City were seen disposing of their gowns and caps and other protective wear in a sidewalk trash can on Thursday after wheeling bodies out of the hospital and loading them into a refrigerated truck. The hospital has been treating patients with the highly infectious new virus. Hospital workers typically wear protective gear when handling patients suffering from the respiratory disease. Reuters was unable to confirm that the bodies were those of coronavirus victims.

World Bank approves initial $1.9 bln in emergency coronavirus funds

The World Bank on Thursday said it had approved an initial $1.9 billion in emergency funds for coronavirus response operations in 25 developing countries, with more than half the aid earmarked to help fight the fast-spreading disease in India. Action on projects in scores of emerging market countries is expected in the coming days and weeks, the World Bank said.

Exclusive: Sanofi can produce millions of doses of potential coronavirus drug - CEO

Sanofi SA will be able to provide millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine for patients with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus if the old malaria drug proves successful in clinical trials, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday. Paul Hudson, who became CEO of the French drugmaker in September, said in an interview that the company is currently manufacturing at over 93% capacity during the pandemic.

U.S. officials redistribute protective gear seized from alleged hoarder

U.S. officials said on Thursday they would distribute a stockpile of personal protective equipment, including 192,000 N95 respirator masks, which they seized this week from an alleged hoarder. The departments of Justice (DOJ) and Health and Human Services (HHS) said the equipment had been seized by a task force set up to crack down on coronavirus-related hoarding and price gouging.

Global coronavirus cases surpass one million: Johns Hopkins tally

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday as the pandemic explodes in the United States and the death toll continues to climb in Italy and Spain, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The virus has killed more than 51,000 globally with the largest number of deaths in Italy, followed by Spain and the United States, the Baltimore university's Center for System Science and Engineering reported.

