Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump negative for coronavirus again, orders military to New York

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 04:13 IST
Trump negative for coronavirus again, orders military to New York

U.S. President Donald Trump said he underwent a second coronavirus test on Thursday, using a rapid diagnostic that produced a result in less than 15 minutes, and it determined that he has not been infected. "I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked," said Trump, who also tested negative last month after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

At his daily White House news briefing, Trump announced plans for the U.S. military and federal personnel to operate a makeshift hospital set up in the Javits Center convention center in New York to help the city grapple with a flood of patients. New York has become the epicenter of the U.S. epidemic with more than 47,000 confirmed cases in the city.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, a member of the coronavirus task force, said the government will send to the New York public hospital system a supply of N-95 protective masks to help medical workers get through the next month. Trump, who had initially played down the threat from the virus, made use of the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to try to order companies to produce hospital ventilators essential in keeping alive patients hit hard by the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

He said he also used the law to get General Motors Co to produce more N-95 masks. "We have over 100,000 (ventilators) being built right now or soon to be started," Trump said.

He said he had just spoken with General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra, who told him they will soon be ready to start production of ventilators. Trump's physician, Sean Conley, said in a letter released by the White House that Trump was tested with a new, rapid point-of-contact test and the result came back in 15 minutes. "He is healthy and without symptoms," Conley said.

(Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper, David Brunnstrom and Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reels at center of pandemic as home-bound Americans feel economic pain

New York City hospitals and morgues bent under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, struggling to treat or bury casualties, as the states governor offered a grim prediction that the rest of the country would soon face the sam...

Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will start furloughs of non-essential U.S. employees across the company on April 19, a response to the global coronavirus outbreak that has shut down or disrupted its media and theme park businesses.Disney...

Judge rejects delay of Wisconsin's presidential primary despite coronavirus fears

A federal judge refused on Thursday to postpone next weeks U.S. presidential primary in Wisconsin, but extended the time for absentee voting amid widespread worries about health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Willi...

U.S. Navy relieves aircraft carrier commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

The U.S. Navy on Thursday relieved the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard his warship. The remov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020