Beijing autoshow postponed to September due to virus

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:00 IST
Organisers of the Beijing autoshow, which was scheduled to be held in late-April, said on Friday the event would be held between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 due to the coronavirus pandamic.

Several other auto shows globally have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak, including those in New York, Geneva and Sao Paulo.

