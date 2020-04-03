Beijing autoshow postponed to September due to virus

Organisers of the Beijing autoshow, which was scheduled to be held in late-April, said on Friday the event would be held between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 due to the coronavirus pandamic.

Several other auto shows globally have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak, including those in New York, Geneva and Sao Paulo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.