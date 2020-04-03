Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wuhan official urges vigilance as China plans to mourn coronavirus 'martyrs'

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:13 IST
Wuhan official urges vigilance as China plans to mourn coronavirus 'martyrs'

The top official in China's coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan warned residents to stay vigilant and avoid going out, even as the latest data showed a decline in new cases in the mainland and no new infections in the central city. The country where the virus emerged late last year will observe three minutes of silence nationwide on Saturday to mourn the thousands of "martyrs" who died in the fight against the pandemic, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Air raid sirens and the horns of automobiles, trains and ships will "wail in grief" after the silence, to be observed at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT), it added. China appears to have curbed the epidemic with draconian curbs that paralysed the world's second-biggest economy for two months.

On Friday, the National Health Commission reported 31 new cases, down from 35 a day earlier and dramatically lower than February's peak. All but two involved travellers from overseas. Total infections on the mainland, a figure that excludes asymptomatic patients, stand at 81,620, while the death toll rose by four to 3,322. Worldwide, the number of cases has topped 1 million, with at least 52,000 deaths.

Beijing has pushed industries to return to work as the epidemic eases, hoping for a quick recovery from what many analysts expect to have been a deep contraction of China's economy in the first quarter. Top officials, however, are concerned about the risk of a second wave of infections.

The threat of a rebound in Wuhan remains high, said Wang Zhonglin, chief of its Communist Party, ordering residents to avoid leaving their homes unless necessary. The comments came about two weeks after officials eased the city's total lockdown, allowing some of its population of 11 million to go outdoors for the first time since Jan. 23, though they were still not able to leave Wuhan.

The capital of Hubei province has been the hardest hit by the virus, with 50,007 cases reported. From April 8, it is due to allow people to travel outside the city, where volunteers in hazmat suits have been spraying disinfectant. Schools are starting to reopen in the eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Shandong, authorities said on Friday. Some Zhejiang students will return on April 13, and others in Shandong on April 15.

However, some areas have gradually reimposed curbs, including the closures of cinemas allowed to re-open. On Wednesday, a county in the central province of Henan banned people from leaving without proper authorisation and confined residents to homes unless they had clearance, following several infections in the area.

Local health authorities have also been ordered to step up detection, monitoring and supervision of infected patients who showed no symptoms. Wuhan alone reported 51 new asymptomatic cases and said 705 people with the virus but without symptoms were under medical observation.

Beijing has indefinitely banned entry by foreigners to hold down cases involving overseas travellers, though it has chartered planes to bring home citizens from countries with severe outbreaks. On Friday, the foreign ministry said it was advising foreign diplomats not to come to Beijing, following the emergence of infections among some of them in China.

"We recommend in the near future that diplomatic missions in China suspend people returning to Beijing or rotations," said spokeswoman Hua Chunying, adding that the measure aimed purely at epidemic prevention and control. China is also stepping up a crackdown on outbreak-related offences. A court in Henan jailed a recovered patient surnamed Guo for 1-1/2 years on Friday, for lying to authorities about his travel history in Italy, Xinhua said.

Guo was the province's first imported case from abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ producers debate possible oil cuts of 10 mln bpd -OPEC source

The OPEC crude oil exporter group is debating cutting global supply by 10 million barrels per day bpd, an OPEC source said on Friday, adding that any further cuts must include producers from outside the alliance.U.S. President Donald Trump ...

Indian NGO ARMMAN wins prestigious USD 1.5 million Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship

Mumbai Maharashtra India April 3 ANIPRNewswire ARMMAN, an India-based non-profit organization, has been awarded the Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship 2020 for its exceptional work in the maternal and child health space in India. The S...

COVID-19 lockdown: NGOs, locals pitch in to feed strays in Goa

The COVID-19 lockdown may have forced many to stay indoors, but some compassionate Goans have stepped out of their homes to care for stray dogs. Animal lovers in Goa have taken the onus of feeding stray dogs despite the lockdown, which is i...

Simpolo Ceramics contributes Rs. 50 Lakhs to help fight the COVID-19 crisis

Gandhinagar Gujarat India, April 3 ANI NewsVoir COVID-19 has taken all of us by surprise. It is a crisis that no nation would have expected to face. And probably it is very unlikely that we face such a crisis in the future as well. But COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020