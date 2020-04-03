Left Menu
Development News Edition

Here's how the U.S.'s Main Street bailout program is going so far

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:34 IST
Here's how the U.S.'s Main Street bailout program is going so far

The Trump administration's bailout program for small and mid-sized businesses, which aims to keep companies that employ 60 million Americans afloat despite widespread shutdowns related to the new coronavirus, launched on Friday.

So far, things are off to a rocky start, even as top administration officials boasted about the kickoff. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted his congratulations to the Small Business Administration (SBA) and Treasury early Friday morning. "I just got first report on #PPPloan The system is up and running. Community banks have already processed over 700 loans processed for $2,500,000. Great work!!" he wrote.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Bloomberg TV that banks are "ready to go" with the loan program. A number of bankers, however, told Reuters Friday morning they were not able to make loans yet because they were waiting for information or processing details from the SBA and Treasury.

Citibank's website Friday morning featured a message asking customers for patience because of high call volume, and said it was not yet making loans. "While we are working as quickly as we can, we are not yet able to accept applications for the Paycheck Protection Program." The program is intended to give lenders the ability to make fast, low-interest-rate loans to businesses with fewer than 500 employees, a segment that contributes more than 40% of U.S. GDP, and employs some 60 million people. The U.S. Treasury will back loans of up to $10 million to cover about eight weeks of payroll and some other expenses such as rent and utilities.

It's a key part of the administration's plan to keep the U.S. economy from diving into a depression, and is designed to keep people off of unemployment. Millions of applications are expected on Friday. But lenders have complained in recent days that the Treasury and SBA hadn't provided clear guidance about their liabilities and responsibilities, or functioning technology to process borrowers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern Munich extend contract with coach Flick until 2023

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have handed coach Hansi Flick a new contract keeping him at the club until 2023, the club announced Friday. Bayern are very happy with Hansi Flicks work. The team has developed well under him and are p...

CM warns of stern action against people who oppose efforts to contain coronavirus

Stern action will be taken against people who oppose efforts by the administration to contain the spread of coronavirus in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat warned on Friday. He said stern action under the Disaster Managemen...

COVID-19 pandemic: SCBA to give loans to needy lawyers

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA has decided to give loans up to Rs 25,000 to its member lawyers facing difficulties due to coronavirus pandemic. The bar body has launched the SCBA COVID-19 HELPLINE Scheme to aid and support those m...

IOC sets June 29, 2021 as new deadline for qualification period of Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has set June 29, 2021, as the new deadline for the qualification period of the Tokyo Olympics, which has been rescheduled to next year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. In a communication to all National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020