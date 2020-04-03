Left Menu
Development News Edition

Millions of women feared at risk of backstreet abortions during pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:52 IST
Millions of women feared at risk of backstreet abortions during pandemic

By Sonia Elks LONDON, April 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Millions of women and girls may be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies or risk unsafe backstreet abortions as the coronavirus lockdowns restrict access to family planning services, charity Marie Stopes International said on Friday.

Women are struggling to get contraception and terminations during the pandemic, the organisation warned, saying a loss of its services alone would impact up to 9.5 million women and could result in an extra 2.7 million unsafe abortions globally. "Women and girls will pay the price if governments do not act now," said Chief Executive Simon Cooke.

"Abortion is an essential and time-sensitive procedure, and delays caused by social distancing, healthcare shutdowns and travel restrictions will have a profound impact." Coronavirus lockdowns are forcing the closure of clinics and outreach programmes as medical staff are redeployed to fight the virus, while closures of pharmaceutical factories in China and delays in shipping have caused shortages of supplies.

Meanwhile, women under lockdown are facing increased levels of domestic abuse which can include forced pregnancy. Sexual health services have already been "quite severely disrupted" in a number of countries, and the situation is only likely to get worse, said Manuelle Hurwitz of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).

"There is a significant strain and a breakdown really on these health systems and services that have been provided for many years which I think is going to take quite a while to recover even after the pandemic is officially over," she said. 'TREMENDOUS' IMPACT

A recent survey of about 80 IPPF member organisations found one in five family planning services have been forced to shut clinics, while others have had to cut services. Some providers which responded to the survey are already reporting shortages of supplies including contraceptives, HIV-related medicines, pregnancy testing kits and abortion pills.

Online services offering abortion medication said they were seeing a spike in calls, with the Netherlands-based Women on Web reporting a doubling in calls since the start of the outbreak. Women in countries where abortion access is already limited or at risk are facing particular challenges.

In Poland, where abortions are barred in almost all circumstances, the partial closure of borders means women can no longer head to another country for a surgical termination. "We are going to have a situation where there's going to be people who have to continue unwanted pregnancies," said Mara Clarke from the Abortion Support Network (ASN), which works across several countries in Europe.

In the United States, where some conservative politicians are moving to restrict abortion access, several states have deemed abortion clinics to be "non-essential" care which can be restricted during the pandemic to preserve resources. There is also concern that the impacts on women's health and abortion services may be heaviest in poorer countries where health systems are already weak, said Hurwitz.

"We are exceedingly concerned that we might still be waiting to see the worst in some key regions where the numbers are still relatively low and where we have a large proportion of poor and marginalised women and girls," she said. Family health organisations urged authorities to recognise sexual health as an essential service and a human right.

Bolstering family planning clinics, protecting medicine supply chains, and safeguarding vulnerable groups were among the key steps needed, said Zara Ahmed at the Guttmacher Institute, a U.S.-based sexual health research and policy organisation. Hurwitz at the IPPF said innovative strategies - such as telephone consultations and allowing women to take abortion pills at home - would help keep services available.

The ASN's Clarke said the pandemic could create support for loosening restrictions on abortion rights in the future. "This is going to be the awakening - now everybody is going to see what it feels like living in a country with restricted abortion access," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Delhi mounts to 386; two more deaths: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday mounted to nearly 386, with 93 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department. The total cases include 259 people who took...

Maha COVID-19 tally now 490; 67 new cases, 6 deaths in a day

With 67 persons diagnosed for COVID-19 on Friday, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 490, health officials said. Of the 67 new patients, 43 are from Mumbai, 10 from MMR, nine from Pune and three from Ahme...

Guj: 7 more coronavirus cases found, count 95; 2 more deaths

With seven more cases coming to light, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 95 on Friday, while two COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll in the state to nine. All the new seven cases were reporte...

Italy looks to safeguard biomedical valley leading fight against COVID-19

Italy plans to tighten health checks to ensure that work is not disrupted in a small northern town specializing in the production of medical supplies to tackle its coronavirus crisis. The area snuggled around the medieval town of Mirandola ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020