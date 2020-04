BRIEF-Canada says it would be a mistake for U.S. to limit trade of medical supplies - PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a news conference on Friday said: * CANADA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH AMAZON CANADA TO MANAGE DISTRIBUTION OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AROUND THE COUNTRY

* CANADA IS MAKING VERY CLEAR TO U.S. THAT CROSS-BORDER TRADE INCLUDES MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND IT WOULD BE A MISTAKE TO LIMIT THAT TRADE * CANADA IS WORKING WITH INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS TO RESPOND TO CHALLENGES POSED BY OPEC AND LOW OIL PRICES

* CANADA SAYS IF THE U.S. LIMITS TRADE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT, IT COULD END UP HURTING THE U.S. * CANADA IS CONFIDENT IT WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE THE NECESSARY SUPPLY OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

* CANADA HAS HAD DIRECT COMMUNICATION WITH OPEC, AND IS ALSO TALKING WITH THE U.S. * CANADA HAS BEEN TALKING TO PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES ABOUT SUPPLY OF SOME DRUGS TO PREVENT SHORTAGES

