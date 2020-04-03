Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's daily tally of coronavirus deaths and cases steady, with 766 new deaths

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:48 IST
Italy's daily tally of coronavirus deaths and cases steady, with 766 new deaths

The death toll from an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy has climbed by 766 to 14,681, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, marginally higher than the daily tally of 760 fatalities registered a day earlier. The number of new cases was slightly lower, growing by 4,585 from a previous 4,668, bringing total infections since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 to 119,827.

Friday was the fifth consecutive day in which the number of new cases remained within a range of 4,050-4,782, confirming government hopes that the epidemic has hit a plateau, ahead of an expected decline in the near future. Italy hit a daily peak of 6,557 new cases on March 21.

The daily death toll has been between 727 and 766 for the last three days, down from 837 on Tuesday and a peak of 919 on Friday of last week. Of those originally infected nationwide, some 19,758 had fully recovered on Friday, compared to 18,278 the day before. There were 4,068 people in intensive care, up from a previous 4,053.

Italy has registered more deaths than anywhere else in the world and accounts for more than a quarter of all global fatalities from the virus. In Lombardy, the epicentre of the outbreak, the daily death toll was slightly lower than the day before, coming in at 351 against 367 on Thursday, but new infections rose to 1,455 versus 1,292.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

4 cops dismissed in Bihar; 3 of them booked for violating liquor prohibition law

Four constables in Bihar have been dismissed from service for misbehaving with senior officials and indiscipline, amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Three of them have ended up behind bars as they were found to be under the influence of a...

German virus data offers 'hope' but premature to ease curbs: Merkel

Latest figures which show the spread of the coronavirus slowing in Germany give hope, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday, but warned it was still too early to relax curbs on public lifeIts true that the latest figures, as high as they are...

Noida govt hospital sends back man with COVID-19 symptoms with paracetamol, claims family

A man in Noida has developed symptoms for coronavirus but a government hospital here has denied treatment and multiple calls to helpline numbers over the past few days have also yielded no results, his brother claimed on Friday. The 27-year...

French doctor apologises for suggesting COVID-19 treatment be tested in Africa

A French doctor apologised on Friday for suggesting a possible treatment for COVID-19 should be tested in Africa, after the remarks sparked an outcry on social media. Jean-Paul Mira, the head of the intensive care unit at the Cochin hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020