Too early to talk of green shoots on coronavirus admissions- senior UK medic

There are green shoots in terms of public behaviour in the response to the coronavirus outbreak but it is too early to say the same of hospital admissions, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Friday.

"I absolutely see green shoots... in terms of the massive change in public behaviour that's already taken place," he told a news conference.

"However, if you're asking me about the healthcare hospital admission data then I think it is too early to make any kind of interpretation such as that."

