Left Menu
Development News Edition

"They just sedate them"; coronavirus overwhelms Spain's care homes

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 23:31 IST
"They just sedate them"; coronavirus overwhelms Spain's care homes

As Spain struggles desperately to cope with almost 120,000 coronavirus infections, it barely has the strength to help its overwhelmed care homes and their elderly residents, singularly vulnerable to the respiratory disease.

With hospitals stretched to breaking point, the elderly are being turned away, and the care homes, lacking staff and appropriate equipment, must do what they can for the sick and dying. "When they are very sick - not only here, in more than one place - ... when they see there is no solution ... they sedate them and see how long they last, because they're leaving intensive care wards for younger people," said Maria Jose Alvarez, whose 85-year-old mother is in a home near Barcelona.

"It's sad, it's really sad. They don't deserve this." The home did not respond to requests for comment, but the local government in the area said half the home's residents were in isolation. In addition, two-thirds of its workers had been sent home because of the virus, a picture that the UGT union says has been repeated across Spain.

After Italy, Spain has the world's second highest death toll, with around 11,000 fatalities confirmed on Friday. Of a total of 3,000 deaths recorded at Madrid nursing homes in the past month, regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso said around 2,000 were likely to have been the result of coronavirus, though it was unclear how many of those appear in official figures due to a lack of testing.

At one care home in the Madrid suburb of Leganes, 46 people have died since March 15. Like seven other private care homes in the area, it has been taken over by regional authorities.

"Faced with an infection of this scale, we simply aren't prepared," said Antonio Morales, operations director with the owner, Vitalia Homes. He said at least 150 of the residents were likely to be infected - but that some hospitals had stopped admitting patients from care homes, forcing the residences to cope as best they could.

A lack of testing kits was preventing staff confirming whether or not the patients had contracted the disease. And the few staff who are not ill or scared and still coming to work often have to contend with a lack of protective equipment such as masks and gloves, though supplies are beginning to filter through.

"We're a care home, not a hospital," Morales said. Union leaders say many homes are failing to adhere to basic protocols such as separating healthy residents from those who have tested positive or have symptoms.

Army units deployed to disinfect care homes across Spain have discovered unattended bodies, as staff lacked the resources to dispose of them properly. Official data released on Friday showed that care home residents accounted for around 40% of coronavirus deaths in the region of Castilla y Leon, and a quarter in neighbouring Castilla La Mancha.

In the northeasterly Catalonia region, authorities said on Thursday that 31% of care homes had residents with coronavirus symptoms, and that they had reported 511 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM forms panels to give suggestions on withdrawal of lockdown

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday formed two task forces to give suggestions to the government on the withdrawal of the lockdown in a phased manner and restore the economy. A 12-member task force headed by ACS Home Rajeeva Swa...

Russia says U.S. has legal curbs on oil output cuts, but should be flexible

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the United States has legal restrictions on oil output cuts, but the country should be flexible with them, RIA news agency reported.Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Pu...

U.S. grants oil refiner Nynas more time amid Venezuela sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday extended the time for companies to conduct business with Swedish oil refiner Nynas, which fell under U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela, through May 14.The department, in a notice on its website, exte...

With parks closed, Disney starts furloughs in 2 weeks

Saying they dont know when theyll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing some workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020