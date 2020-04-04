Left Menu
U.S. Senate's McConnell: Congress will do another coronavirus relief bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2020 02:19 IST
U.S. Senate's McConnell: Congress will do another coronavirus relief bill
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday the U.S. Congress will do another coronavirus relief bill, with healthcare at the top of the list.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the Republican leader said Congress should focus on correcting any shortcomings in legislation already passed, as it works on what would be the fourth bill responding to the coronavirus pandemic. "There will be a next measure," McConnell said.

