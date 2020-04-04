Left Menu
UK could relax some coronavirus lockdown rules in weeks -top epidemiologist

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 13:06 IST
UK could relax some coronavirus lockdown rules in weeks -top epidemiologist
Britain could relax some social-distancing measures in a matter of weeks if the spread of the coronavirus eases and testing steps up, a leading professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London said on Saturday.

"I'm hopeful that in a few weeks' time we will be able to move to a regime which - will not be a normal life, let me emphasize that - but will be somewhat more relaxed in terms of social-distancing and the economy but rely more on testing," Neil Ferguson he told BBC Radio.

