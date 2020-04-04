Left Menu
COVID-19: Thane IMA seeks insurance cover for pvt doctors

Updated: 04-04-2020 14:50 IST
Private medical professionals in Maharashtra's Thane city have sought insurance cover from the state government in light of the coronavirus outbreak. In a memorandum to the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the Thane Chapter of the Indian Medical Association demanded insurance cover for health care professionals in the private sector similar to the ones provided by the Centre, Haryana and Delhi governments.

Most hospitals in Thane city were dealing with emergency and routine cases and a Thane Rapid Action Corona Team was also formed, IMA's Thane chapter President Dr Dinkar Desai said in the memorandum. Nearly private 50 doctors were helping the Thane Municipal Corporation's medical team, he said, adding that the IMA and the civic body had set up a helpline where 60 doctors were available for consultation during the pandemic.

Apart from seeking insurance cover for private practitioners, Dr Desai also demanded additional protection gear, including N95 masks, PPE kits and sanitisers for health workers. He further demanded total immunity to the medical fraternity from any kind of medico-legal complaints from patients undergoing treatment for other ailments and later complaining of contracting coronavirus infection due to hospital stay.

