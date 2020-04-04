Guj: Tally of COVID-19 patients now 108, death toll reaches 10

With 13 more persons testing positive to novel coronavirus in Gujarat on Saturday, the total number of such cases has risen to 108, a top Health official said. Simultaneously, the Covid-19 death toll in the state now stood at 10 with the death of one more person.

Four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, one of them in Vadodara and three others in Gandhinagar, including an 80-year-old woman who also suffered from diabetes and other diseases, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi, said. With this, 14 patients have been discharged in the state so far, she said.

"Among the 13 new cases, seven are from Ahmedabad, two from Bhavnagar, two from Gandhinagar, and one each from Patan and Surat, taking the total number of such cases to 108," Ravi said. While 11 of these cases are locally transmitted, a patient from Patan was found to have travelled to Mumbai while another from Ahmedabad had visited Delhi.

With Patan district reporting its first coronavirus positive case on Saturday, the number of districts which reported similar cases rose to 12. Ahmedabad has reported the highest number of cases at 45, followed by Surat and Gandhinagar at 13 each, Rajkot at 10, Vadodara and Bhavnagar at 9 each, Porbandar at 3, Gir Somnath at 2, and Kutch, Patan, Panchmahal and Mehsana at one each.

With the death of a 67-year-old woman at Ahmedabad hospital on Saturday, the total number of fatalities in the state has gone up to ten. The woman, who was admitted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital on March 28, was on ventilator, Ravi said.

Her husband is also a coronavirus positive case with a travel history to Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, of the four patients who recovered on Saturday included an 80-year-old woman who was admitted in a Gandhinagar hospital, a 27-year-old woman from Vadodara, a 23 -year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both form Gandhinagar.

Of the total 108 patients, 64 have been infected through local transmission, while 33 have had a history of travelling abroad and 11 others of visiting oher states. Officials said that 2018 out of the total 2139 samples tested so far in Gujarat have tested negative while result of 16 is awaited.

