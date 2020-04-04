Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Italy, support groups fear lockdown is silencing domestic abuse victims

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:33 IST
In Italy, support groups fear lockdown is silencing domestic abuse victims

Italy has seen a sharp fall in official reports of domestic violence as it approaches a month under coronavirus lockdown, raising concern among some support groups that forced confinement is leaving victims struggling to seek help.

Citing official data, a parliamentary committee into violence against women said last week that reports to police of domestic abuse dropped to 652 in the first 22 days of March, when Italy went into lockdown, from 1,157 in the same period of 2019. Telefono Rosa, Italy's largest domestic violence helpline, said calls fell 55% to 496 in the first two weeks of March from 1,104 in the same period last year. Other help groups said they had seen similar declines.

The parliamentary committee's report said the trend did not mean a decline in violence against women but was rather a signal that "victims of violence risk being even more exposed to control and aggression by a partner who mistreats them." "There are a lot of problems in this situation, maybe not the least of them is the difficulty of asking for help when everyone is obliged to stay at home," said Alessandra Simone, director of the police criminal division in Milan.

Successive Italian governments have passed reforms aimed at improving protections, but 13.6% of women have suffered violence from a partner or ex-partner, according to national statistics bureau Istat. The country has seen more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 and accounts for almost a third of worldwide deaths. It was the first European nation to go into lockdown.

"We're seeing a drastic fall in calls by women because they have less freedom in this situation of forced confinement," said Chiara Sainaghi, who manages five anti-violence centres in and around Milan for the Fondazione Somaschi, a social assistance foundation. She said calls to her group had fallen by as much as 70%. Some help groups and the authorities say they have tried to launch other forms of contact, including messaging services like WhatsApp, whose use has surged during lockdowns in many countries. Users in Italy are placing 20% more calls and sending 20% more messages on WhatsApp compared to a year ago, the company said in mid-March.

Italian police have in recent days adapted an app originally designed to allow young people to report bullying and drug dealing near their schools to report domestic violence by sending messages or pictures without alerting their partner. In Spain, where police said they had also seen a fall in calls for help, authorities launched a WhatsApp service for women trapped at home which the Equality Ministry said had seen a 270% increase in consultations since the lockdown began.

Valeria Valente, the senator who chairs the Italian parliamentary committee, said cultural and social factors in Italy already made it hard for many to report domestic violence. But she said the shutdown appeared to be leading some women who might otherwise try to leave their partners to stick it out.

"How is a woman who wants to report violence supposed to move? With the lockdown (she) can only contact the anti-violence centres when she goes to the pharmacy or buys food," Valente said. (Additional reporting by Angelo Amante in Rome and Clara-Laeila Laudette in Madrid; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP claims 'corona jihad' behind Markaz Nizamuddin gathering

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Udupi Chikmagalur Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday claimed that efforts to spread coronavirus throughout the country began at Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and termed it as corona jihad. Efforts began at Tablighi Jamaat ...

Two dead in France stabbing attack

A man went on the rampage with a knife in a town in southeastern France on Saturday, killing two people and wounding five in what President Emmanuel Macron called an odious act. The reasons behind the attack remain unclear although Interior...

Lockdown hurts hotel industry in Chandigarh

The hotel industry in Chandigarh has been badly hit due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. Chief of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Chandigarh, Arvinder Pal Singh told ANI, The hotel industry creates...

3 out of 28 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

As many as 28 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been identified in Odisha out of which three have tested positive for coronavirus, said Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, IPR Department. Among the returnee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020