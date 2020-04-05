Malawi's president and ministers to take 10% salary cut to fight coronavirus

Malawi's president and cabinet will take a 10% salary cut and redirect the money towards the fight against coronavirus, President Peter Mutharika said on Saturday.

In a national address on state television, Mutharika announced a number of measures aimed at cushioning small and medium businesses, including tax breaks, reduction in fuel allowances and an increase in risk allowances for health workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.