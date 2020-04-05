Trump says thousands of military to be sent to help states battle coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. government would be deploying thousands military personnel to states to help them deal with the coronavirus epidemic. "We're going to be adding a tremendous amount of military to help," Trump said in a daily briefing with reporters.

He added that 1,000 military personnel are being sent to New York City, including military doctors and nurses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.