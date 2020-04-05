If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....
While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...
As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.  However, the market alone was never...
In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...
Invoking the sayings of Prophet Mohammed, a group of Muslim civil servants have appealed to the members of the community to act responsibly and stand out as examples for fellow citizens in the fight against coronavirus. They have also urged...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to leaders of various political parties on phone to discuss a more coordinated and unified fight against the novel coronavirus.In this regard, he spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BSP chi...
A majority of people in Himachal Pradesh lit diyas on Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal on Sunday at 9 pm. There was no immediate report of power tripping in the state.In state capital Shimla, the district administration played out a sir...
Forty-four new coronavirus cases surfaced in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the count to 278, an official said. About half of the total are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, from where participants took the v...