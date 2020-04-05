COVID-19: 2-yr-old among 8 patients test negative

Eight coronavirus patients, including a two-year-old boy, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Punjab's Nawanshahr, tested negative on Sunday, official said

Among the eight, five were family members of 70-year-old Baldev Singh who died of the infection on March 18. At present, 18 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Nawanshahr. The town has reported the maximum number of cases in the state. "Out of 12 samples which were sent for testing on Sunday, reports of eight were negative," Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bablani said

The septuagenarian's 35-year-old son and three granddaughters were among those who tested negative on Sunday. Bublani said samples of seven patients will be collected for the second time to check whether they have fully cured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

