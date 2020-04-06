White House coronavirus task force to hold media briefing at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT)Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 03:23 IST
President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force will hold a media briefing at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), the White House announced on Sunday.
Trump, who warned on Saturday that the virus would claim a lot of U.S. lives over the coming week, has been a regular at the briefings. He said earlier on Sunday that he might hold a news conference after the task force meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
