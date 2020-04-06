Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump voices hope for 'leveling-off' of coronavirus in U.S. hot spots

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 05:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 05:14 IST
Trump voices hope for 'leveling-off' of coronavirus in U.S. hot spots

President Donald Trump expressed hope on Sunday that the United States was seeing a “leveling-off” of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nation's hot spots, saying Americans were starting to see "the light at the end of the tunnel." New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week, deaths had fallen slightly from the day before, but there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases.

"Maybe that's a good sign," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing, referring to the drop in fatalities in New York. The United States faces a critical week in the coronavirus crisis, with the U.S. surgeon general warning on Sunday: This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly.".

But a few governors still resisted issuing stay-at-home orders and a handful of churches held large Palm Sunday services. Most states have ordered residents to stay home except for essential trips to slow the spread of the virus in the United States where over 335,000 people have tested positive and over 9,500 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

White House medical experts have forecast that between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die in the pandemic, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that new hospitalizations had fallen by 50% over the previous 24 hours, but he cautioned it was not yet clear whether the crisis was reaching a plateau in the state, which has 4,159 deaths and more than 122,000 cases.

"We're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Trump said. But he added: "You can never be happy when so many people are dying." Trump also said the United States was "very far down the line" on developing vaccines for the coronavirus. "We'll see what happens," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Abe to declare state of emergency as early as Tuesday -Yomiuri

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus as early as Tuesday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, as the number of infections topped 1,000 in the capital, Tokyo.Abe will likely announce his plans...

Trump voices hope for 'leveling-off' of coronavirus in U.S. hot spots

President Donald Trump expressed hope on Sunday that the United States was seeing a leveling-off of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nations hot spots, saying Americans were starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. New York,...

3-day Vasanthotsavam festival begins in Tirumala without devotees

The annual three-day-long Vasanthotsavam festival of Lord Balaji began in Tirumala on Sunday without devotees due to the coronavirus lockdown. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam TTD, the administrative body of Lord Balaji temple has cancelled th...

UK PM Johnson hospitalised for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020