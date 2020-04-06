Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:01 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: No clear 'Plan B'

Britain's constitution offers no clear answer to the question now on many Britons' minds: who takes over if Boris Johnson gets too sick to lead the country? Unlike the role of vice president in the United States, Britain has no formal deputy or caretaker prime minister, although Downing Street has already said that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will deputise if necessary.

When asked about who would stand in for the prime minister, his spokesman said: "The prime minister has the power to delegate responsibility to any of his ministers, but for now it is the prime minister and then the foreign secretary." Lockdown Japan-style

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, giving governors stronger legal authority to urge people to stay home and businesses to close. In contrast to stringent lockdowns in some countries, mandating fines and arrests for non-compliance, enforcement in Japan will rely more on peer pressure and a deep-rooted tradition of respect for authority.

'Phase two' Italy reported its lowest daily death toll related to the coronavirus for more than two weeks on Sunday, as authorities began to look ahead to a second phase of the battle.

"There are difficult months ahead. Our task is to create the conditions to live with the virus," at least until a vaccine is developed, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told the daily La Repubblica newspaper. France reported a slowing daily death toll over the last 24 hours, and Germany its fourth straight day with a drop in new confirmed cases.

Scotland's chief medical officer quits after flouring own advice Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood resigned on Sunday after she flouted her own advice to stay at home by travelling to her second home on two successive weekends.

She said the justifiable focus on her behaviour risked becoming a distraction from the hugely important job that government and the medical profession had to do in getting the country through this pandemic. Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen singer croons washing hands song

Japanese social media celebrity Pikotaro returned as a leading Twitter trend in Japan on Monday with a coronavirus hand washing song that repurposes his signature Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP) to Pray-for-People-and-Peace. His hand-washing video, shorter than the 2016 two-minute hit that the Guinness World Records listed as the shortest song to make it into the Billboard Hot 100 chart, had been viewed a quarter of a million times on YouTube since it was uploaded on Saturday.

In it, the Japanese singer whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka, sports the same drawn-on pencil moustache and gold animal print he wore in the PPAP video that went viral in 2016, as he demonstrates thorough hand-washing techniques accompanied by his famously awkward dance moves. (Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-On this day: Died April 7, 1968: Jim Clark, British racing driver

Jackie Stewart starts a chapter of his autobiography with a simple sentence Jim Clark was the finest racing driver of my era.Few would disagree with the triple world champion, Britains most successful racing driver until Lewis Hamilton rewr...

COVID-19 outbreak: Amid equipment shortage, a curious case of imported used ventilators

At a time when the world is struggling to get ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients, 200 such equipment are lying at Chennai port but they are second-hand or used ones and come under the hazardous category. Import of such used equipment is...

Actor Arjun Kapoor pledges contribution for COVID-19 relief

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday pledged contributions to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund to help the nation combat the coronavirus outbreak. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to make an announcement in this ...

Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit

Rolls-Royce is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine makers customers around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.Rolls, one of Britains most historic industrial name...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020