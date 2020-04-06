Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hand grip strength can reveal diabetes risk: Study

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:06 IST
Hand grip strength can reveal diabetes risk: Study

Hand grip strength can help doctors perform time-efficient screening tool for type-2 diabetes, and improve diagnosis and outcomes, according to a study. Muscular weakness is known to be associated with type-2 diabetes (T2DM) in otherwise seemingly healthy adults, however previous research had not found a way to assess this reliably.

The latest study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, identified consistent grip strength cut points relative to body weight, gender, and age group in a large nationally representative sample of participants pre-screened for comorbid conditions such as hypertension. "Our study identifies the levels of handgrip strength/weakness that correlate with T2DM in otherwise healthy men and women, according to their body weights and ages," explained Elise C Brown, from Oakland University in the US.

"Healthcare providers now have a reliable test to detect it early before such complications set in," Brown said. T2DM is linked to increased cardiovascular-related morbidity and mortality, the researchers said.

T2DM is asymptomatic in its initial stages, and a prompt diagnosis can prevent or delay vascular complications such as neuropathy, retinopathy and nephropathy, they said. Researchers analysed survey data from the 2011-2012 and 2013-2014 US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to establish normalised grip strength (grip strength relative to body weight) cut points for T2DM risk.

Inexpensive portable handgrip dynamometer devices were used to determine hand and forearm strength. After controlling for sociodemographics, lifestyle factors, and waist circumference, the investigators identified the grip strength levels of at-risk patients who were otherwise healthy.

These levels are presented with age- and sex-specific grip strength cut points that correspond to varying body weights to increase the ease of use for practitioners as indicators of when further diabetes diagnostic testing is warranted. For example, the cut point for women aged 50-80 years is 0.49. This means that if a 60-year old woman's combined grip strength from left and right hands was 43 kg, and her body weight was 90 kg, her normalised grip strength would be 0.478.

Since this value is less than 0.49, this indicates that she is at increased risk for diabetes and further screening is warranted, the researchers said. "Given the low cost, minimal training requirement and quickness of the assessment, the use of the normalised grip strength cut points in this paper could be used in routine health screenings to identify at-risk patients and improve diagnosis and outcomes," added Brown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

USAID's education program prepares Morocco to adopt virtual learning

USAID investments in education programming prepare countries to adopt flexible and resilient learning systems.Coronavirus is shutting down schools and affecting learning opportunities for over 1.5 billion children and youth around the globe...

Combating COVID-19 : PM Modi makes 5 appeals to BJP workers on party's 40th foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made five appeals to the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in a bid to support the countrys fight against coronavirus. While addressing the party workers, PM Modi said, Ensure food for the poor, sh...

Japan to declare state of emergency for about a month - PM

Japan is to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus, the prime minister said, with the government preparing a stimulus package to soften the economic blow. More th...

Siddaramaiah urges K'taka CM to announce special package to

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to announce a special package to help farmers, agriculture labourers and also working class in various sectors who are affected by the lockdown. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020