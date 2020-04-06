Bhopal reports 54 COVID-19 cases after 14 more test positive

The number of coronavirus cases in Bhopal has gone up to 54, with 14 more patients being found in the Madhya Pradesh capital in the last 12 hours, an official said on Monday. The new patients comprise employees of the health department and police personnel, Chief Medical and Health Officer Sudhir Deharia said.

Out of the total 54 patients, two have been discharged after recovery, he said, adding that one of the victims died during treatment at a private hospital on Sunday night. In the past one week, two IAS officers posted in the state health department, including a principal secretary, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Some other health officials engaged in combating the the deadly virus also tested positive for the disease in the state capital..

