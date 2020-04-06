Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish lawmakers reject presidential election plan, coronavirus deaths rise

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:31 IST
Polish lawmakers reject presidential election plan, coronavirus deaths rise

Polish lawmakers on Monday rejected a proposal from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to hold a presidential election on May 10 by postal ballot, increasing uncertainty that the vote can take place at all while the coronavirus pandemic persists.

PiS says the election should go ahead despite the rising number of deaths caused by the pandemic and has proposed replacing polling stations with postal ballots. Critics accuse it of sacrificing public health in its effort to secure the re-election of incumbent Andrzej Duda, its ally, who is currently ahead in the opinion polls.

Parliament said 228 lawmakers opposed including the postal ballot plan in the legislative agenda, and 228 were in favour, while three abstained and one did not vote. The tied result meant the PiS motion was rejected. The vote suggests an emerging crack in the PiS-led conservative ruling alliance, which has governed Poland since 2015.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, who heads a junior member of the alliance, Accord, resigned over the election issue. "I am resigning... since I think the election cannot be held on May 10," Gowin told a news conference, adding that his party would remain in the ruling alliance.

Gowin has said the presidential election should be delayed for two years and has called on opposition parties to support a change in the constitution to allow this to happen. Poland has reported a total 4,201 cases of coronavirus so far and 98 deaths.

Winning the presidential election would enable PiS to make further progress in pressing its conservative social agenda and cementing reforms of the judiciary which the European Union has said subvert the rule of law. PiS rejects any accusations about its motivations in the election dispute and says it wants to preserve democratic procedures.

PiS won a fresh four-year parliamentary mandate last year, helped by a generous welfare spending programme and strong economic growth. However, a looming recession prompted by the coronavirus crisis could damage public support for PiS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Waqar wants Pakistan policy to stop abrupt format-dropping

Bowling coach Waqar Younis wants Pakistan Cricket Board PCB to formulate a policy to stop players from abruptly dropping the test format, the former captain said on Monday. Experienced quicks Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz quit test cricket l...

Trump sees limits of presidency in avoiding blame for virus

President Donald Trump is confronting the most dangerous crisis a US leader has faced this century as the coronavirus spreads and a once-vibrant economy falters. As the turmoil deepens, the choices he makes in the critical weeks ahead wil...

Delhi shooting Word Cup cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in two parts in the national capital in May was on Monday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that has not left any sphere of life untouched. The World Cup, originally scheduled to be held fr...

Zoos in India put on 'highest' alert after tiger tests positive for COVID-19 in US

The Central Zoo Authority CZA on Monday put all zoos across the country on highest alert and asked them to collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases after a tiger at a US zoo tested positive for coronavirus. In a letter to all states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020