Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wrestling-Governing body plans to stage first world championship in Olympic year

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:09 IST
Wrestling-Governing body plans to stage first world championship in Olympic year

The international wrestling governing body, United World Wresting (UWW), plans to keep the world championship in its 2021 calendar as it would be the first time the event to be staged in an Olympic year, UWW's vice-president said on Monday.

"We're keen to organise the world championship in Norway next year," UWW-Europe President Tzeno Tzenov told Reuters. "We know that the Olympic Games will take place only a couple of months before that but we want to give much more wrestlers to compete at top level following the unexpected pause because of the coronavirus crisis.

"Such move will be entirely in favour of the athletes as you can see how many events had been cancelled. There are six weight categories at the Olympics and 10 categories at the world championship, so you can see the difference. "The wrestlers deserve their big tournament and we'll most probably see the first world championship in an Olympic year for the very first time," added Tzenov, also a long-standing general secretary, vice-president and president of the Bulgarian wrestling federation.

The world championship in Oslo is scheduled to take place in early October next year, only two months after the Tokyo Games but Tzenov said the competition in Norway could be postponed by several weeks. "The hosts - the Norwegian federation, said it was ready to postpone the championship by several weeks but to organise it in 2021," he said. "The final decision will be taken later this year."

Tzenov said that UWW has decided to postpone the European Olympic qualification and the world "last chance" Olympic qualification until next year due to the coronavirus epidemic. The European qualifier in Budapest will be staged in March 2021 while the world "last chance" qualifier in Sofia will take place in early May next year.

Tzenov said that UWW can also change the dates of other events, depending on the situation around the globe, adding the world's governing body will most probably take a decision in August. Wrestling was one of the original nine sports included in the first modern Olympics programme in 1896. The women's competition was added in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italy's Serie A recommends wage cuts for players

Italys Serie A soccer league has recommended that clubs impose wage cuts of between two and four months pay on playing and coaching staff to reduce losses during the coronavirus outbreak. After an emergency general assembly by video confere...

With hospitals stressed, U.S. enters 'peak death week' in coronavirus crisis

The United States entered what an official called the peak death week of the coronavirus on Monday while a watchdog report said hospitals were struggling to maintain and expand capacity to care for infected patients. The U.S. death toll, no...

US denies 'Wild West' swoop on Berlin-bound masks

The US embassy in Germany on Monday denied a claim that a Berlin-bound shipment of protective masks had been confiscated by the United States, calling it disinformation designed to stoke division. The United States Government did not take a...

Pak PM reshuffles Cabinet after damning report on sugar and wheat crisis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled his Cabinet and sacked some key advisors for their alleged role in a recent sugar and wheat crisis the country. Khans move comes just days after a report by the Federal Investigation A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020