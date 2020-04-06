Left Menu
PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:34 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case for 2nd day in Noida; door-to-door awareness campaign from Tuesday

No fresh coronavirus case was reported across Noida and Greater Noida for a second day in a row, with the administration now planning a door-to-door COVID-19 awareness and information gathering campaign, officials said on Monday. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has so far recorded 58 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest for any district in the state, while eight patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, officials said.

"A total 1,030 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, of which 58 have tested positive, 678 negative and results for 300 was awaited," the Health Department here stated in its daily statement. Currently, 1,225 people are under surveillance, while another 346 quarantined -- 119 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel, 185 at Sector 39 district hospital, 18 at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and 30 at Child PGI in Sector 30, it added.

The administration said 300 special teams have been formed here that will go house to house across Noida and Greater Noida and undertake a coronavirus awareness campaign, beginning Tuesday. The administration has identified 12 clusters where a targeted containment activity will be carried out in a 3 km radius as per official guidelines of awareness, information gathering and sanitization, the officials said.

"We are constantly working to combat the infection and contain it from spreading any further. Special focus is being given on areas where COVID19 positive cases have been recorded. 300 monitoring and control teams with three members each have been formed and they will begin work on Tuesday," District Magistrate Suhas L Y said. "There will be officials from the health department, the revenue department or local authorities, and the police in each team. These teams will go house to house in a set area from all places in Noida and Greater Noida where positive cases have been reported," Suhas added.

These teams will sensitise residents about the coronavirus pandemic, prevention from the virus, sanitisation and hand washing techniques and also collect information about travellers in the area from the people, according to officials..

