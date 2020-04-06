Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospital sets up Kiosks at premises to test COVID-19 patients

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:37 IST
Hospital sets up Kiosks at premises to test COVID-19 patients

Inspired by South Korea's innovative way of testing for COVID-19 symptoms, a Government Medical College Hospital here has set up low cost kiosks at its premises for safe collection of samples of symptomatic people. The indigenously built COVID WISK (Walk-in Sample Kiosk) installed at the Medical College Hospital is shaped like an old telephone booth that is closed from four sides.

One side is made of glass with two holes where detachable and disposable rubber gloves are fixed. The gloves are fixed for the health worker to insert a hand and collect blood and swab samples from symptomatic patients.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas launched the two kiosks at the hospital premises here. "This kiosk is a very safe easy makeable thing. Any health facility in India can make it.

More important is that it gives adequate protection to the healthcare workers, as well as the patients. This keeps health workers safe while collecting samples", Resident Medical Officer of the hospital, Dr Ganesh Mohan, told PTI.

The cost of manufacturing one kiosk is around Rs 40,000, official sources said here. The Medical College plans to move one of the wisks to the isolation facility to safely take samples of the people tested postive for the COVID-19, Mohan said.

He opined that the WISK should be made mandatory in all hospitals. "This is a simple, healthy way of collecting samples of patients with symptoms of coronavirus, H1N1 and any such diseases. It is a low cost, common man's idea which will help everybody", Mohan said.

He said the kiosk was developed taking inspiration from South Korea, where such kiosks are used for collecting samples of symptomatic COVID-19 patients..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Greece reports lowest COVID-19 infections since March 12

Greece on Monday reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases since March 12, indicating a flattening of the curve, but warned against complacency. The country reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of...

African Americans more likely to die from coronavirus illness, early data shows

Early data from U.S. states shows African Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, highlighting longstanding disparities in health and inequalities in access to medical care, experts said.In Illinois, black people make up about 30 of...

Next 2-3 weeks to be testing time for FMCG cos amid supply chain disruption challenges: KPMG

Sales of FMCG companies went up due to uptick in demand by panicked consumers, who over-stocked essential products and commodities in view of coronavirus threat, but this may be neutralised by a drop in levels in stock-in-trade due to poten...

Nikki Bella reveals her honest thoughts on ex-BF John Cena and Bray Wyatt match

Ex-fiance of John Cena and American professional wrestler, Nikki Bella revealed her honest thoughts on John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiends Firefly Funhouse Match, which is being considered as the best match from Wrestlemania 36.Taking h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020