U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:21 IST
U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, exceeded only by Italy with 16,523 and Spain with 13,055. White House medical experts have forecast that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could be killed in the pandemic, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Latest News

Coronavirus muddies U.S. economic data as business closures push down response rates

A near total closure of U.S. businesses as authorities try to control the spread of the novel coronavirus could make U.S. economic data unreliable in the coming months and harder to get a clearer picture of the severity of the recession cau...

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting, Cushing stockpiles soar

Oil prices slumped on Monday, pulling back from last weeks gains after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting of oil producers aimed at resolving growing worldwide oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand. The global oil mar...

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching: scientists

Australias Great Barrier Reef has suffered its most widespread coral bleaching on record, scientists said Tuesday in a dire warning about the threat posed by climate change to the worlds largest living organism. James Cook University profes...

Poland pushes postal vote for presidential election, coronavirus deaths up

Polands ruling nationalists edged closer on Monday to a green light for holding a May presidential election as a postal ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic after overcoming initial resistance in parliament. The Law and Justice Party PiS ...
