Incidents of coronavirus infection among medical staff a matter of concern: IMA

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases among health professionals, the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Maharashtra Chapter has expressed concerned over the reported scarcity of PPE kits for medical staff attending to COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases among health professionals, the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Maharashtra Chapter has expressed concerned over the reported scarcity of PPE kits for medical staff attending to COVID-19 patients. "The IMA has issued an appeal to the government to make available PPE kits for private hospitals, nursing homes and government hospitals so that medical staff don't get infected by the virus themselves, and they can treat the patients in a more efficient way," said Dr Parthiv Sanghvi, former general secretary, IMA's Maharashtra Chapter, on Monday.

Talking about availability of PPE kits in Mumbai, Dr Gautam Bhansali of the Bombay Hospital told ANI: "Actually we were not prepared of this disease. So, we didn't have enough PPE kits here. We used to import this kit from China and South Korea but as the virus spread, we started manufacturing here in the state too." With an increase of 704 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4281, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. As many as 111 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly illness. There are 3851 active cases in the country while 318 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

