FACTBOX-Reaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 03:38 IST
FACTBOX-Reaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise, Downing Street said. Below is some reaction to the news:

INTERNATIONAL REACTION DONALD TRUMP, U.S. PRESIDENT

"I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine, a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We were very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon." "Americans are all praying for his recovery. He's been a really good friend. He's been really something very special - strong, resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn't give up."

EMMANUEL MACRON, FRENCH PRESIDENT "All my support for Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time. I wish him to overcome this ordeal quickly."

IVANKA TRUMP, ADVISER TO HER FATHER U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP "My thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson and his family. Godspeed Mr Prime Minister!"

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINSTER "Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon."

LEO VARADKAR, IRELAND'S PRIME MINISTER "Boris Johnson is in our thoughts tonight. We wish him a speedy recovery and a rapid return to health."

MICHEL BARNIER, CHIEF EU BREXIT NEGOTIATOR "Wishing Boris Johnson all the best and a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family."

BRITISH POLITICAL REACTION KEIR STARMER, LEADER OF UK'S MAIN OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

"Terribly sad news. All the country's thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time." RISHI SUNAK, BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER

"My thoughts tonight are with Boris Johnson and (his fiancée) Carrie Symonds. I know he'll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger." DAVID CAMERON, FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

"Thinking of Boris Johnson and his family tonight. Get well soon. You are in great hands and we all want you safe, well and back in 10 Downing Street." THERESA MAY, FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

"My thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson and his family as he continues to receive treatment in hospital." LINDSAY HOYLE, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF COMMONS

"This is terrible news. I know the thoughts and prayers of everyone across the House are with the Prime Minister and his family right now. We all wish him a speedy recovery." LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN

"Praying for the Prime Minister's swift recovery tonight. Guy's and St Thomas' NHS has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn't be in safer hands." NICOLA STURGEON, SCOTLAND'S FIRST MINISTER

"My thoughts are with the PM and his family - sending him every good wish." ROYAL REACTION

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth had been kept informed by Downing Street. RELIGIOUS LEADERS' REACTION

JUSTIN WELBY, ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY "The news that our Prime Minister has been moved to intensive care deepens our compassion for all who are seriously ill and for those caring for them. I invite all people of faith to join me in praying for Boris Johnson and his loved ones."

EPHRAIM MIRVIS, CHIEF RABBI "May Almighty God bless our Prime Minister as he battles against Covid-19 in hospital. May he be strengthened and granted a swift and complete recovery, together with all those who continue to suffer at the hands of this terrible virus."

HARUN KHAN, SECRETARY GENERAL OF MUSLIM COUNCIL OF BRITAIN "Saddened to hear that our PM Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care. My thoughts are with him and his loved ones wishing him a speedy recovery. We know he will receive the best care and attention from our world class #NHS." (Compiled by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

