Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Reaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 10:32 IST
FACTBOX-Reaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize, Downing Street said. Below is some reaction to the news:

INTERNATIONAL REACTION DONALD TRUMP, U.S. PRESIDENT

"I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine, a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We were very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon." "Americans are all praying for his recovery. He's been a really good friend. He's been really something very special - strong, resolute, doesn't quit, doesn't give up."

EMMANUEL MACRON, FRENCH PRESIDENT "All my support for Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time. I wish him to overcome this ordeal quickly."

SHINZO ABE, JAPAN'S PRIME MINISTER "To my dear friend Boris Johnson, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, as you fight for a swift recovery. The people of Japan stand with the British people at this difficult time."

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINSTER "Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon."

LEO VARADKAR, IRELAND'S PRIME MINISTER "Boris Johnson is in our thoughts tonight. We wish him a speedy recovery and a rapid return to health."

GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN "Chancellor Merkel wishes Boris Johnson much strength and speedy recovery and hopes that he can leave hospital soon."

MICHEL BARNIER, CHIEF EU BREXIT NEGOTIATOR "Wishing Boris Johnson all the best and a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family."

BRITISH POLITICAL REACTION KEIR STARMER, LEADER OF UK'S MAIN OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

"Terribly sad news. All the country's thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time." RISHI SUNAK, BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER

"My thoughts tonight are with Boris Johnson and (his fiancée) Carrie Symonds. I know he'll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger." DAVID CAMERON, FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

"Thinking of Boris Johnson and his family tonight. Get well soon. You are in great hands and we all want you safe, well and back in 10 Downing Street." THERESA MAY, FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

"My thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson and his family as he continues to receive treatment in hospital." LINDSAY HOYLE, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF COMMONS

"This is terrible news. I know the thoughts and prayers of everyone across the House are with the Prime Minister and his family right now. We all wish him a speedy recovery." LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN

"Praying for the Prime Minister's swift recovery tonight. Guy's and St Thomas' NHS has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn't be in safer hands." NICOLA STURGEON, SCOTLAND'S FIRST MINISTER

"My thoughts are with the PM and his family - sending him every good wish." ROYAL REACTION

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth had been kept informed by Downing Street. RELIGIOUS LEADERS' REACTION

JUSTIN WELBY, ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY "The news that our Prime Minister has been moved to intensive care deepens our compassion for all who are seriously ill and for those caring for them. I invite all people of faith to join me in praying for Boris Johnson and his loved ones."

EPHRAIM MIRVIS, CHIEF RABBI "May Almighty God bless our Prime Minister as he battles against COVID-19 in hospital. May he be strengthened and granted a swift and complete recovery, together with all those who continue to suffer at the hands of this terrible virus."

HARUN KHAN, SECRETARY GENERAL OF MUSLIM COUNCIL OF BRITAIN "Saddened to hear that our PM Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care. My thoughts are with him and his loved ones, wishing him a speedy recovery. We know he will receive the best care and attention from our world-class #NHS."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

China must step up on Africa debt relief - Ghana finance minister

China must do more to help ease the debt burden of African countries facing economic calamity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghanas finance minister said.Speaking with the Center for Global Development, Ken Ofori-Atta said Europe ...

New York cathedral to be used as field hospital

A vast cathedral in central New York is being converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, its dean said Monday, as the US struggles to cope with the mounting crisis. The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhat...

Assam MLA held for remarks calling COVID 19 hospitals worse than detention centres

An opposition MLA in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for making objectionable remarks about the condition of quarantine facilities and hospitals treating COVID 19 patients, calling them worse than detention centres, police said. Aminul Islam,...

12 new coronavirus cases in Bhopal; MP tally rises to 268

Twelve more coronavirus cases have been found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday. Among the new patients, seven are police personnel and their family members, and five are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020